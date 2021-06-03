Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 14:24

'This is a very positive development’: New service between Southampton and Cork

'This is a very positive development’: New service between Southampton and Cork

Unifeeder’s MV Ragna at Tivoli Container Terminal on her maiden call to the Port of Cork

Mary Corcoran

A new container service is to operate between Southampton and Cork.

The Port of Cork has welcomed the new Lift on Lift off (LoLo) service, which will be operated by Unifeeder, and will offer importers and exporters a route to market with fixed weekday schedules from Cork.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork said they are delighted to see a new LoLo customer entering the Irish market.

“Unifeeder is a dynamic logistics company with one of the largest and best-connected feeder and shortsea networks in Europe.

“This service is a very positive development for both exporters and importers, and we are delighted Unifeeder have chosen the Port of Cork as their southern gateway to the Irish market.” Martin Gaard Christiansen, CCO, Global Feeder, Unifeeder said: “We are pleased that Unifeeder has launched a new service via the Hubport of Southampton to/from the Ports of Cork and Belfast. The new service to the Irish Sea is further expanding Unifeeder’s presence in Northern Europe and will allow us to offer our customers an even more extensive outport coverage. First sailings are already successfully completed and going forward, will run as a weekly fixed-weekday service and expect to include Dublin on the route soon.”

Read More

Port of Cork to fence off sections of quays ‘in interest of public safety’ until further notice 

More in this section

Covid-19 still circulating: Plea to Cork students to take care ahead of exams Covid-19 still circulating: Plea to Cork students to take care ahead of exams
Temporary toilets to be installed at number of popular Cork beauty spots Temporary toilets to be installed at number of popular Cork beauty spots
Garda stock Investigation underway after man threatened staff at Cork premises with suspected firearm
cork businessport of corkcork transport
Jail for Cork man who swallowed drugs to obstruct a search 

Jail for Cork man who swallowed drugs to obstruct a search 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY