'This is a very positive development’: New service between Southampton and Cork

A new container service is to operate between Southampton and Cork.

The Port of Cork has welcomed the new Lift on Lift off (LoLo) service, which will be operated by Unifeeder, and will offer importers and exporters a route to market with fixed weekday schedules from Cork.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork said they are delighted to see a new LoLo customer entering the Irish market.

“Unifeeder is a dynamic logistics company with one of the largest and best-connected feeder and shortsea networks in Europe.

“This service is a very positive development for both exporters and importers, and we are delighted Unifeeder have chosen the Port of Cork as their southern gateway to the Irish market.” Martin Gaard Christiansen, CCO, Global Feeder, Unifeeder said: “We are pleased that Unifeeder has launched a new service via the Hubport of Southampton to/from the Ports of Cork and Belfast. The new service to the Irish Sea is further expanding Unifeeder’s presence in Northern Europe and will allow us to offer our customers an even more extensive outport coverage. First sailings are already successfully completed and going forward, will run as a weekly fixed-weekday service and expect to include Dublin on the route soon.”