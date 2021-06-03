Temporary toilets to be installed at number of popular Cork beauty spots

Temporary toilet facilities are to be installed at a number of popular Cork beauty spots.

It comes at a time when continued concerns are being raised about a lack of public toilet facilities at locations around the county.

Cork County Council has confirmed that it has identified a number of suitable locations for the provision of public conveniences for the summer season.

"These are primarily located at the busier beaches along our coast. Preparatory site works are well underway with many of the temporary units scheduled for installation over the course of the coming week," a spokesperson said.

Cllr Liam O'Connor said that 16 portaloos are to be installed in the Carrigaline municipal district.

These will remain in place for 16 weeks.

The temporary facilities will be located in Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Church Bay, Fountainstown, Roberts Cove, Kilnagleary Car Park, Roberts Bridge Car Park and the People’s Park in Carrigaline.

Cllr O’Connor said that councilors in the Carrigaline MD have been highlighting the need to put more toilets in place around the county for a “long time”.

“We are expecting a lot of people outside and around for the summer and we need to provide the facilities for them,” he said.