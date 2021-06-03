Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 15:39

Pop-up Covid test centre opens in Cork town

Pop-up Covid test centre opens in Cork town

Community swabber Aly Murray carrying out a Covid test at the walk in/ drive in testing center for Covid-19 at the Randal Og GAA Club, Dunmanway, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Mary Corcoran

A new pop-up Covid-19 test centre has been opened in north Cork.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said testing was being made available at a pop-up test site at Charleville Primary Care Centre.

The facility will operate today until 7pm and tomorrow, Friday between 11am and 7pm.

Walk-in Covid-19 testing continues to also be available at The Lee Covid Screening Centre on the Old Mallow Road.

The facility is open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 7pm and will open Sunday from 8.30am to 6pm.

Testing is also available at Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway, Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

People attending for walk-in tests are asked to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

Read More

Covid-19 still circulating: Plea to Cork students to take care ahead of exams

More in this section

'This is a very positive development’: New service between Southampton and Cork 'This is a very positive development’: New service between Southampton and Cork
Jail for Cork man who swallowed drugs to obstruct a search  Jail for Cork man who swallowed drugs to obstruct a search 
Covid-19 still circulating: Plea to Cork students to take care ahead of exams Covid-19 still circulating: Plea to Cork students to take care ahead of exams
coronaviruscork healthhse
Cork court: Spanish skipper charged with offences related to illegal fishing in Irish waters

Cork court: Spanish skipper charged with offences related to illegal fishing in Irish waters

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY