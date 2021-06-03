Pop-up Covid test centre opens in Cork town

A new pop-up Covid-19 test centre has been opened in north Cork.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said testing was being made available at a pop-up test site at Charleville Primary Care Centre.

The facility will operate today until 7pm and tomorrow, Friday between 11am and 7pm.

Walk-in Covid-19 testing continues to also be available at The Lee Covid Screening Centre on the Old Mallow Road.

The facility is open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 7pm and will open Sunday from 8.30am to 6pm.

Testing is also available at Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway, Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

People attending for walk-in tests are asked to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.