Covid-19 still circulating: Plea to Cork students to take care ahead of exams

THE Acting Director of Public Health for the Cork Kerry region Dr Anne Sheahan has issued words of advice for this year’s Leaving Cert students, their families and friends.

Dr Anne Sheahan has reminded Leaving Cert students, their families and their friends that coming into contact with someone with Covid-19 in the next few days could disrupt plans to sit exams next week.

“The situation relating to Covid-19 in Cork remains stable. However, there is still a level of Covid-19 circulating."

"For your own sake, please make sure that you are not a close contact of a case, as this will mean you have to restrict your movements by staying at home.

"One of the ways you can do this is by making sure that you are not socialising or mixing indoors unnecessarily,” she said.

Dr Sheahan added:

“Students and their families need to bear this in mind for the next few days and weeks and avoid indoor gatherings like parties, playdates for younger children or other get-togethers.

"While we are making huge progress, it’s important that we do what we can to protect Leaving Cert students and make sure that our actions don’t stop them from sitting their exams,” she said.

The acting director of Public Health for the region reminded the public that if anyone in a household is diagnosed with Covid-19, then everyone in the household needs to restrict their movements by staying at home.

“This can cause a lot of inconvenience and the best way to avoid this is to follow public health guidance and for now, avoid socialising indoors. We are still seeing some outbreaks.

"These are often traced back to the fact that people have socialised indoors or because they have gone to work or school with symptoms. Don’t be the one to inconvenience your friends, family or the people you work with,” Dr Sheahan concluded.