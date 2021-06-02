Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 16:09

Port of Cork to fence off sections of quays ‘in interest of public safety’ until further notice 

The Port of Cork plans to fence off sections of the city quays this week in the “interest of public safety.”  Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger

The Port of Cork plans to fence off sections of the city quays this week in the “interest of public safety.” 

The authority said that following recent large public gatherings at the city quays, it had decided to fence off a number of areas in the interest of public safety and to be able to accommodate the Port’s commercial shipping traffic in a safe and efficient manner.

Crowds gathered on parts of the quays recently to enjoy the sunny weather.  Credit: Damian Coleman 
The fencing will be erected this week, ahead of the June Bank Holiday Weekend, and will remain in place until further notice, it said.

Areas that will be fenced off include areas:

  • Around any berthed commercial vessels.
  • Around plant or Port equipment generally stored on the quayside.
  • Around cargo stored on the quays.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Port of Cork said:

“The Port of Cork would like to remind the public that the city quays are a 24/7 working port area with commercial ships, plant and other equipment and HGV traffic in operation. The Port of Cork utilises the city quays predominately for dry or break bulk cargo.

“The Port of Cork operates 24/7 and commercial traffic can be scheduled or unscheduled. Irrespective, when a ship arrives into Cork, it is imperative the berth/quays are free and available to operate and facilitate that vessel.” 

It has also reminded people that no parking is permitted on the quayside and clamping is in operation.

Last weekend, there were reports of crowds gathering at a number of locations in the city including at the quays, with gardaí saying they dispatched uniformed gardaí to disperse crowds gathered at Kennedy Quay on Saturday with the assistance of the Public Order Unit.

