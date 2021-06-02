Covid-19 vaccination: Registration opens for those aged 44 today

People aged between 40 and 44 years will be able to register to receive their Covid19 vaccine from today.

Let’s face it, if you’re 44, you’ve probably never woken up and thought ‘YES, I’m 44!’



People aged 43 years old will be able to register from tomorrow, with registration opening for those aged 42, 41 and 40 opening over the following days.

Individuals can register for the vaccine on https://vaccine.hse.ie/.

To register online they will need their mobile phone number, an email address, their PPS number and eircode.

Alternatively, if individuals do not have these, they can register by calling the Covid-19 helpline on LoCall: 1850 24 1850 or 01 240 8787.

Registration remains open for people aged between 45-69.