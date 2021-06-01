'We have to be cautious': Cork doctor says continued vigilance needed, warning gatherings could become 'super-spreader' events

Dr John Sheehan made the comments following reports of crowds gathering at a number of locations in the city and county over the weekend. Uniformed gardaí were dispatched to disperse crowds gathered at Kennedy Quay and along Grand Parade on Saturday with the assistance of the Public Order Unit. Twelve people were arrested in Cork on Saturday for public order offences.
Meanwhile, Cllr Audrey Buckley, who lives in the Crosshaven area, said that she had serious concerns after large volumes of people gathered in the village and surrounding areas, with cars “unable to move”.
The county councillor said that in some cases “people were locked into their houses because cars parked across their driveway” and expressed concerns about how emergency services could get access if needed. “We’re prisoners on weekends in our own homes,” she said.
Dr Sheehan said that there is a “pent up energy and a pent up frustration” about getting back to normal and said that as each week passes, and more people are vaccinated against Covid-19, “things do get safer”.