Watch: Cork dance school creates moving video ahead of World Down Syndrome Day

Renowned city dance school, Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, have released a moving video to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) tomorrow.

Set to Ellie Goulding's 'How Long Will I Love You', the performance is led by 13-year-old Emily Manning, whose aunt Sharon is the owner of the dance school.

Ahead of WDSD, Emily along with five other senior girls at the school, recorded a socially-distanced dance at the Field of Dreams site in Curraheen.

Field of Dreams, established by Down Syndrome Cork in 2017, is a horticulture-focused training centre for adults with Down syndrome.

Some footage was also shot at Bandon in fields belonging to West Cork Daffodils.

The video, choreographed by Emily’s cousin, Karena Walsh, was filmed in a bid to raise much-needed funds for Down Syndrome Cork.

Renowned city dance school, Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, have released a moving video to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) tomorrow. Picture credit: Karena Walsh

Speaking to The Echo earlier this week, Emily's mum Deirdre Fitzgibbon says the charity has been an amazing support.

“A lot of our normal fundraising activities have been curtailed due to Covid,” Ms Fitzgibbon, who is a member of the parent-run charity, said.

“Our motto is share the journey. You learn things from other parents – it’s just a great support.

“We really would be lost without Down Syndrome Cork.”

The fundraising page, in connection with the video, can be found here.