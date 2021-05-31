Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 15:42

Witness appeal in west Cork sex assault investigation

Gardai are appealing for witnesses in the sex assault investigation in Allihies.

GARDAI are renewing an appeal for witnesses in their investigation into an alleged sexual assault in west Cork.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning near toilets at the beach in Allihies, on the Beara peninsula.

Gardai have set up an incident room in Bantry garda station to investigate the incident.

Nobody has been arrested.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan appealed for anyone who has information or witnessed anything to contact gardaí in Bantry garda station or in Castletownbere.

