Popular coffee stop to open second Cork location in June

The popular coffee stop at the Lee Fields, Box’d is expanding, opening a second coffee dock in Ballincollig, creating eight to ten new jobs.

Box’d was set up by cousins, Michael Harding and Aidan Kiely last November and Box’d 2.0 is expected to open in June.

Mr Harding said Box’d was partially a pandemic creation but also something that they had toyed with for a number of months prior to Covid.

“When the first lockdown hit, we closed our dessert bar in town (Swoon). This time gave us the freedom as such to implement plans we had for growth for our company and the drive-through coffee idea was expedited.

“We both have a background in the coffee and dessert spaces and wanted to merge this experience to create something unique for Cork.”

The pair picked up a suitable container and found the perfect site for their venture.

“We purchased the container which was formerly known as Bosca, located on the Commons road.”

The name Box’d was an idea from a staff member that the coffee cousins liked.

Mr Harding said the location of Box’d was ideal and they felt they were providing something that was missing from the Cork landscape.

“Our focus was simple. To create a convenient, quality coffee and confectionary offering with a strong emphasis on supporting local suppliers. With that, we felt if it was a success we would not only be creating a viable business and jobs in Box’d, but we would also be generating revenue for local business in what were testing times.”

Michael said the pair were very happy with the progress of Box’d.

“We believe we have a longer-term viable business, demand we feel is currently heightened during Covid, but we believe in the concept and the long-term potential of what we have created.”

Posting on Facebook on Sunday, the coffee cousins said they had been very excited for a long time about the new venture in Ballincollig.

"Box’d is growing and we are delighted to announce Box’d 2.0 will soon be coming to Ballincollig.

“We will be making it all bright and Box’d in the next few weeks and hoping to launch later in June”

Box’d sells a range of brownies and other sweet treats and its coffee is from Soma.

“We wanted the best and had a prior relationship with the owners of Soma so it was the natural choice. They are always a pleasure to deal with, a fountain of knowledge and just cool guys to top it all off.”

Box’d currently employs 12 staff, including security staff to ensure safe queuing, and Michael said they are potentially increasing their opening hours for the summer months.

Box’d at the Lee Fields is open from 8.30am to 5pm, seven days a week.