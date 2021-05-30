Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 14:30

Work underway to close off city laneway that had become hub for anti-social behaviour

11th May 2021... EE Sarah ODwyer: Cllrs Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins at the laneway between Mt Agnes Road and Fairhill The laneway is being closed off due to anti-social behaviour.

Maeve Lee

WORK is underway to closure a laneway in the northside that had previously been a hub for anti-social behaviour.

Work has begun to close the laneway between Mount Agnes Road and Fairhill which is one of the few laneways left in the North West ward of the city.

Sinn Féin Councill Kenneth Collins previously proposed a motion to City Council to close the lane between Mount Agnes Road and Fairhill Upper to counteract anti-social behaviour.

The motion came following concerns which were raised by residents in the area.

Cllr Collins, Cllr Mick Nugent and Thomas Gould TD said that they have been contacted by residents in the area including a family who experienced damage to their property.

According to Cllr Kenneth Collins, one home had a window broken on more than one occasion.

He said that the closure will be welcomed by local residents.

“It’s another way of counteracting the anti-social behaviour,” he said.

Cllr Collins stated that local residents are “absolutely thrilled” to see progress.

Describing the closure of the laneway as a “much welcome development”, he noted the relief of residents who have previously reported the ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour.

He added: “Residents can sleep easy at night now knowing that their property won’t be damaged.” Speaking on the closure, Cllr Mick Nugent said it has been policy of Cork City Council over the years where possible to close off alleyways and laneways in the interest of community safety.

Cllr Nugent said that local councillors in the area were supportive of the closure.

He assured that the closure of the northside laneway will not discommode any of the local residents.

“It will definitely benefit residents of Mount Agnes Road and Fairhill where there had been a number of incidents in and near the laneway,” he said.

