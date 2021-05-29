Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 16:04

WATCH: Wedding bells in Berrings as Cork legend Rena Buckley marries Páidí Collins

Former Cork dual player Rena Buckley and Paidi Collins, Freemount, who were married at St. Mary's church in Berrings this afternoon.

There were plenty of smiles in the sunshine in Berrings this afternoon as former Cork footballer and camogie star Rena Buckley married Freemount player Páidí Collins. 

The couple got a guard of honour from Cork players and members of Donoughmore, Inniscarra and Freemount GAA clubs. 

The couple get a guard of honour from Cork players, Donoughmore, Inniscarra and Freemount GAA clubs Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Naturally there were both footballs and hurleys in evidence on the special day of one of Cork's greatest ever players. 

The happy couple were joined by socially distanced well wishers as they posed for photos after the ceremony at St Mary's Church, including a number of former teammates. 

Cork camogie and football players Geraldine O'Flynn, Nolllaig Cleary, Briege Corkery and Angela Walsh at the wedding of former Cork dual player Rena Buckley and Paidi Collins, Freemount at St. Mary's church in Berrings Co. Cork
By the time she finished at inter-county level Rena had amassed 18 senior All-Ireland medals, 11 in football and seven for camogie, making her the most successful player in the game, male or female.

She has also represented Munster in the Gael Linn Cup and Ireland at international rules. Between 2005 and 2017 was when Rena won her 18 All-Ireland winners medals.

In 2012 she captained Cork when they won the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship and in 2017 she captained Cork when they won the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

