Investigation underway into stabbing in Ballincollig 

Gardaí are investigating the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Ballincollig which occurred last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 9.30pm.

It is understood the man may have been attacked by a group of males and suffered injuries.

The man, who had lacerations across his body, is currently being treated for his injuries at Cork University Hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is understood gardaí were alerted to the incident when the man was taken to hospital and are waiting for an opportunity to speak with him.

Investigations are ongoing.

