Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 18:55

Up to 600 to attend pilot sporting event in Cork next month 

There will also be a number of pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July, to test the logistical requirements for further reopening, the Taoiseach has said. PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Maeve Lee

UP to 600 people will be able to attend a sporting event in Cork City in June as part of the pilot live events announced by the Government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that along with the measures previously announced, the month of June will see further changes to Covid-19 restrictions.

As part of the changes, there will be a number of pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July to test the logistical requirements for further reopening and easing of restrictions.

The pilot events include Cork City v Cabinteely which will take place at Turners Cross on Friday 11 June.

Up to 600 people will be permitted to attend the event.

A total of 11 pilot events were announced including the Camogie National League Finals which will see up to 3,000 in Croke Park on 20 June.

On 26 June, 3,500 will be permitted to attend an outdoor music festival in Phoenix Park.

'The end of this is within our grasp': Taoiseach confirms further easing of Covid-19 restrictions 

