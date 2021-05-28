'The end of this is within our grasp': Taoiseach confirms further easing of Covid-19 restrictions 

THE Taoiseach has confirmed the next phases for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in July and August in addition to additional steps for the month of June.

Speaking this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that considering progress in the vaccination programme during the month of May and the current levels of the virus in our society, all of the measures that the Government hoped to introduce in June will now go ahead as planned.

Along with all the other measures announced previously, additional steps will also be taken.

From 7 June, up to 200 people can attend outdoor events in venues with a minimum capacity of 5000, and up to 100 can attend other outdoor events.

Cinemas and theatres will also reopen on the date while we will also see a start to the reopening of driver theory test services and an incremental reopening of Driver Test Centres.

There will also be a number of pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July, to test the logistical requirements for further reopening.

From 5 July, indoor services can resume for bars and restaurants with a maximum of 100 attendees in larger venues and 50 in all others.

There will also be a further increase in the numbers attending outdoor events.

Indoor exercise and sports activities will return and there will be further relaxation on visits to private homes and up to 50 guests will be able to attend wedding receptions.

From 19 July, subject to the prevailing public health situation, Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for travel originating within the EU/EEA.

August

From 5 August, subject to progress, there will be a further increase in numbers attending indoor events, with 200 in larger venues and 100 in all others.

There will also be a further increase in the number attending outdoor events.

The 50% capacity restriction on public transport will be lifted and up to 100 guests will be able to attend weddings.

Speaking this evening, the Taoiseach noted the strength that is found in solidarity and how managing the pandemic must be a collective effort.

"This coming month could be the most important test of that spirit that we have faced since this ordeal began," he said.

He said that continued progress along with that roadmap "will depend on each of us thinking about all of us".

"We all want out of the restrictions, but that will require each of us, as individuals, business owners, arts and sports officers, as friends, neighbours and family, to stick to the guidelines that are still in place for the coming period.

"If we continue to mind each other, If we continue to make the right choices, be vigilant, take our vaccine when our turn comes; If we continue to do all these things, the end of this is within our grasp."