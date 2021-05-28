New figures reveal slight increase in number of homeless people in Cork 

CORK has seen a slight increase in the number of people accessing emergency accommodation, reporting the highest number outside of Dublin, with a total of 395 in both city and county.

That’s according to the latest figures on homelessness which were published by the Department of Housing today.

According to the Monthly Homeless Report for April, there were a total of 5,889 people accessing emergency accommodation across the country during the week of 19 to 25 April.

Of the 5,889, 483 were in the South-West, which includes Cork City and County along with Kerry.

In Cork, 395 people were accessing emergency accommodation.

In comparison, in Galway City and County, there were a total of 225 people during the same period, while Dublin accounted for 69%, with 4,087.

Between 22 and 28 March, there were 393 adults accessing emergency accommodation in Cork.

The latest report also revealed that there were 45 families homeless in the South-West region, including 96 dependants.

Nationally, there were 925 families homeless during the week of 19 to 25 April.

In the South-West, there were 325 people in Private Emergency Accommodation, which may include hotels, B&Bs and other residential facilities that are used on an emergency basis while 158 were in Supported Temporary Accommodation which includes family hubs and hostels with onsite professional support.

The majority of those in the region (278) who were accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation were between 25 and 44 years of age.

This is reflected nationally, with 3,391 homeless adults within the same age bracket (58%).

The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.

The reports are produced through the Pathway Accommodation & Support System (PASS), collated on a regional basis and compiled and published by the Department.