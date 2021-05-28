Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 13:42

Guests at Cork hotel can opt to have a tree planted as part of their booking

Castlemartyr Resort General Manager, Brendan Comerford (right), pictured with Castlemartyr Resort Golf Course Superintendent, Paudie O’Sullivan (left), marking the start of the new partnership.

Breda Graham

Castlemartyr Resort has announced a new partnership with the reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted to increase the resort’s commitment to operating in an environmentally responsible way.

The partnership will see Castlemartyr Resort aid in thousands of trees planted around the world every year.

One Tree Planted’s reforestation projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife.

Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The resort’s partnership with the organisation’s ‘One for One’ initiative will see a tree planted for all delegates and attendees at corporate and business events at the resort, including remote attendees taking part in the new ‘Hybrid Events’ offering.

Guests booking a room directly with the hotel will also be offered the chance to plant a tree as part of the booking process and couples looking to celebrate their wedding at the resort will also have the option to plant a tree for all of their guests, complete with a souvenir certificate to mark their special day.

Castlemartyr Resort General Manager, Brendan Comerford, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with One Tree Planted as the latest step in our ongoing commitment to further improve and focus our environmental efforts.

“We are very fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful woodlands and wildlife and are keenly aware of our responsibilities, with One Tree Planted a perfect fit.

“2019 saw the establishment of our in-house ‘Green Team’, with several initiatives undertaken since then, including migrating from traditional to LED lighting throughout the resort, the introduction of beehives to the grounds, and many more projects on the horizon.” The hotel also continues to work towards more sustainable and eco-friendly solutions under its ‘Green Team’ which was established in 2019 to further improve and focus its environmental efforts.

The resort diverts 85% of waste away from landfills, plastic water bottles have been substituted for glass, traditional lighting was changed to environmentally-friendly LEDs and new power-saving LED televisions were fitted in all rooms in 2019.

The introduction of beehives at the resort and the current expansion of its onsite herb and vegetable gardens have also contributed to its sustainable solutions.

