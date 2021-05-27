Rail customers told to pre-book intercity tickets as Irish Rail warns they can't be purchased at train stations

RAIL customers have been advised to pre-book intercity tickets as Irish Rail warns that they won't be for sale at train stations.

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that it remains mandatory to pre-book Intercity travel in advance, as part of measures to ensure available capacity onboard is effectively managed.

Tickets, including reservations for DSP Free Travel and existing tickets, must be booked in advance at www.irishrail.ie and will not be available for sale in stations.

Bookings for Dublin/Belfast Enterprise services, in particular, are high for this weekend from Friday, May 28th to Sunday, May 30, and people are advised that tickets for Intercity rail services including Enterprise travel will not be available for purchase at stations.

Government Covid-19 measures in place during this time stipulate that 50% of capacity is available for use onboard rail services and all public transport.

Pre-booking Intercity travel will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment.

Intercity travel can be pre-booked at www.irishrail. Customers are also advised to only travel if their journey is necessary and avoid peak times if at all possible.

Holders of existing tickets (e.g open returns, season tickets, DSP free travel) can also pre-book their Intercity reservations at no charge via irishrail.ie or at 1850366222.

Seating will be unassigned, and customers are asked not to sit in seating designated as restricted, to ensure appropriate distancing.

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in stations. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures continue to be implemented on trains and at stations, with a focus on customer touchpoints.

Catering services remain suspended on board Intercity, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains.