Guidelines unveiled for reopening of hospitality sector

THE guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality industry have been published.

The guidelines were drawn up by Failte Ireland in line with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Outdoor service is allowed for a maximum of six people aged 13 years or older, per table. However, the limit does not include accompanying children aged 12 or under.

The combined total, including children, cannot exceed 15 people.

No live music will be allowed.

From June 7, the number of people attending a wedding reception will increase from six to 25. 50 guests can attend the wedding service.

Gyms, pools and leisure facilities can reopen from June 7 for individual training only.

In an outdoor setting, physical distancing of a minimum of 1 metre is required between the outer edges of the party (back of chair to back of chair), as long as the business adheres to the protective measures.

In a controlled environment, such as pubs, bars, gastropubs, restaurants and cafés, physical distancing of at least 2 metres is required in an indoor setting.

The guidelines state: “If all risk mitigation requirements have been met, and physical distancing is reduced to 1 metre, pre-booked time limited slots must be in place for customers, which are a maximum of 105 minutes duration plus 15 minutes to allow for adequate cleaning.”

The guidelines also outline:

• Face coverings/masks must be worn by customers at all times other than when sitting at their table.

• Employees wear face coverings/masks at all times.

• Patrons must have vacated the licenced premises by 11.30pm

Under the guidelines, restaurant and café businesses must keep a record of the time and date of arrival at the premises of a group/sole customer and the name and telephone number of the lead person in a group/sole customer for COVID-19 contact tracing.

Nightclubs are to remain closed.