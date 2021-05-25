Two gardaí being treated in hospital after shooting

Two gardaí are being treated in hospital after a shooting in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí said that one male is currently in custody in Blanchardstown Garda station following the incident at Whitechapel Grove, Blanchardstown.

"Two Garda members are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds," gardaí said.

Commenting on this evening's policing operation, Commissioner Drew Harris said, "I want to commend all the gardaí involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident. In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene. This was another in a long line of examples of gardaí putting themselves on the line to keep people safe. I want to wish them a speedy recovery."