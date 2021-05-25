Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 23:01

Two gardaí being treated in hospital after shooting

Two gardaí being treated in hospital after shooting

One male is currently in custody in Blanchardstown Garda station.

Two gardaí are being treated in hospital after a shooting in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí said that one male is currently in custody in Blanchardstown Garda station following the incident at Whitechapel Grove, Blanchardstown. 

"Two Garda members are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds," gardaí said. 

Commenting on this evening's policing operation, Commissioner Drew Harris said, "I want to commend all the gardaí involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident. In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene. This was another in a long line of examples of gardaí putting themselves on the line to keep people safe. I want to wish them a speedy recovery."

More in this section

Covid numbers: 365 new cases reported  Covid numbers: 365 new cases reported 
Gardaí urge people who suspect they are victims of cyber-related crime to contact them Gardaí urge people who suspect they are victims of cyber-related crime to contact them
hacker Cyberattack latest: Cork hospitals continue to be affected
West Cork fishermen begin journey to city ahead of demonstration

West Cork fishermen begin journey to city ahead of demonstration

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY