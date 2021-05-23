Cork comedian's sketch raises over €30k for refugee camp in Palestine

An online fundraiser organised by Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey has raised over €30,000 for the Aida Refugee Camp in Palestine.

Last month Tadhg Hickey created one of his well-known sketches and urged people to donate to the fundraiser for the Aida Palestinian Refugee Camp who he said: “now, more than ever, desperately need our support”.

I just wanted to let you beautiful people know that your fundraising money has reached #Palestine! Took awhile because the amount was so high 😍One last time, THANK YOU to every single one of you who contributed and shared. Some final figure💚 #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/a7cq7C96Xu — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) May 22, 2021

As Palestine is facing its third strongest wave of the pandemic, many hospitals in the West Bank have reached full capacity.

According to the online fundraiser, a health workers group was created by the AIDA Youth Centre and the local Popular Committee as a result of “the rising cases of coronavirus in the (Bethlehem) governorate and specifically in the camp”.

The group is made up of doctors, nurses, medical students and social workers and is run completely on a voluntary basis.

“The goal for the group in the camp is to support and assist the existing healthcare system in the governorate, to give treatment to Covid-19 patients and to share information with people on how to deal with the crisis.

“This fundraiser will greatly help the group to continue with this vital program."

Israel - Palestine, but it's a house share in Cork



Shot/Directed by @dominic_machale



📌If you enjoyed this sketch, PLEASE donate to my fundraiser for the Aida Palestinian Refugee Camp who now, more than ever, desperately need our support.

Link: https://t.co/Q7BGtjQ1wF 💚 pic.twitter.com/TUvmmASGNo — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) April 19, 2021

Yesterday, Mr Hickey took to Twitter to announce that the funds raised have now reached Palestine.

"One last time, thank you to every single one of you who contributed and shared. Some final figure," he said.

Hickey's recent sketch was posted to social media and sees him take on the roles of Israel and Palestine, with brief appearances from Britain, the United States and 'Rest of the World'.

The video has received over 269,000 views on Twitter and like many of his other popular sketches, Hickey takes on the roles of different places using the setting of a house share in Cork.