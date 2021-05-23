Old Cork Waterworks Experience launches online booking platform

OLD Cork Waterworks Experience has launched an online booking platform, introducing dedicated time slots for visitors to the Lee Road site.

Dating back to Victorian times, Old Cork Waterworks Experience offers guided and self-guided tours that include access to the former boiler and engine houses.

“The comfort and safety of our visitors are always forefront in our minds.

“With limits on capacity and increased safety measures already in place, dedicated time slots will offer further reassurance and enable visitors to plan well in advance," Cork City Council’s Executive Scientist Mary Walsh said.

“Our online booking facility will also enable Old Cork Waterworks Experience to partner with other city attractions and accommodation providers, which can only be positive for Cork as a holiday destination this summer.”

Old Cork Waterworks Experience is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm.

For further information see www.oldcorkwaterworks.ie