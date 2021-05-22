Covid-19 latest: 381 new cases confirmed

There have been 381 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

As of midnight, Friday 21st May, the @hpscireland has been notified of 381* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



110 in hospital. 42 in ICU.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 22, 2021

There are currently 110 Covid patients in hospital, 42 of which are in ICU.

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are being disrupted by the ongoing impact of last week’s cyber attack.

However, as restrictions ease, the Department of Public Health HSE South, which encompasses Cork and Kerry, said that it had seen “a small but noticeable increase” in the number of Covid-19 cases

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for the Department said that given that the country is reopening and more activity is taking place, this increase is not unexpected.