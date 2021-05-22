Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 17:49

Covid-19 latest: 381 new cases confirmed

Covid-19 latest: 381 new cases confirmed

There have been 381 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed. Picture: Denis Minihane.

There have been 381 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There are currently 110 Covid patients in hospital, 42 of which are in ICU.

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are being disrupted by the ongoing impact of last week’s cyber attack.

However, as restrictions ease, the Department of Public Health HSE South, which encompasses Cork and Kerry, said that it had seen “a small but noticeable increase” in the number of Covid-19 cases

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for the Department said that given that the country is reopening and more activity is taking place, this increase is not unexpected.

Read More

'Small but noticeable' increase in Covid cases in Cork and Kerry

More in this section

Cork expert warns recovery will be slow as HSE boss says process for unlocking network ‘fraught with risk’ Cork expert warns recovery will be slow as HSE boss says process for unlocking network ‘fraught with risk’
VIDEO & PICTURES: Ireland's first tubing park off to a flyer in Cork  VIDEO & PICTURES: Ireland's first tubing park off to a flyer in Cork 
Cork GAA club suspends training for youth squads following Covid outbreak at local schools Cork GAA club suspends training for youth squads following Covid outbreak at local schools
#covid-19coronavirus
‘It was great to see the support’: Hundreds attend Cork city rally in solidarity with Palestine

‘It was great to see the support’: Hundreds attend Cork city rally in solidarity with Palestine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY