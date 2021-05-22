'Small but noticeable' increase in Covid cases in Cork and Kerry

PUBLIC health officials have noted an increase in the volume of cases of Covid-19 being reported in the HSE South, which encompasses Cork and Kerry.

As restrictions ease, the Department of Public Health HSE South said that it had seen “a small but noticeable increase” in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in this region in recent weeks.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for the Department said that given that the country is reopening and more activity is taking place, this increase is not unexpected.

While daily data is usually published which gives an insight into the volume of Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork, the publication on this data has been paused due to the cyber-attack on the HSE last week.

The latest figures, published up to May 11, showed that a total of 22,757 cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Cork from the beginning of the pandemic up to that date.

At least 400 Covid-19 deaths had been reported in Cork.

TESTING

Dr Anne Sheahan, acting Director of Public Health for the HSE South has reminded people that a key action in containing Covid-19 is self-isolating as soon as they notice symptoms, and arranging testing.

“Anyone with symptoms should immediately contact their GP, self-isolate and attend for testing as advised,” she said.

Walk-in testing for Covid-19 is being provided at Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway and at the Lee Covid Screening Centre on the Old Mallow Road.

Pop-up testing was also provided to third levels students from University College Cork and Munster Technological University this week following an increase in cases in the student community.

Dr Sheahan said that while they are concerned by a small increase in cases in the student community in recent weeks, “there is still an opportunity to contain these cases.”

The acting Director of Public Health for the HSE South region said that “huge credit is due to third level students and young people in Cork for the sacrifices they have made over the last year.”