Cork drama group scoop multiple awards for play written by Cónal Creedon

A CORK drama group has scooped a number of accolades at a drama radio play festival for their production of a play written by the renowned Cónal Creedon.

Kilmeen Drama Group, based in Rossmore, took home the top prize of 'Best Production' for their production of 'When I Was God' at the awards hosted by Clare Drama Festival and Scariff Bay Radio.

Clare Drama Radio Play Festival, held on radio and online, saw 20 productions from drama groups across the country compete over the course of six weekends during March and April.

Kilmeen Drama Group also won the 'Best Director' and 'Best Actor' categories.

The production was directed by Denis O’Sullivan and featured Brian McCarthy and Donie Walsh.

"It’s always a mighty feeling when a Cork team travels to Clare and brings home the silverware," Cónal Creedon said, speaking about the drama group's success.

'When I Was God' is part of Cónal Creedon’s Second City Trilogy.

It tells the story of Dino Keegan, a soccer referee who is officiating over his very last game before retirement - the FAI Cup final.

At half-time, as he sits in the dressing room, his mind revisits the pivotal moments in his life that set him on the career path to becoming a referee.

The spotlight of self-doubt shines directly down on him as the ghosts of his past visit him in his dressing room.

On the field of dreams, the referee is God, but what happens when God is made man?

The award-winning play has gotten rave reviews from theatre critics in Shanghai to New York.