Man armed himself with three knives during incident where he assaulted girlfriend

A young man who was out of control caught his girlfriend by the throat and held her against the wall of her home and also held her on the floor during a frightening incident when he armed himself with three knives.

26-year-old Conor Cronin of Westbourne Place, Cobh, was given a two-year jail term consecutive to the three years he is already serving for drug-dealing.

However, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that the two years would be suspended on condition that he would comply with the directions of the probation service on his release from jail.

Garda Jackie O’Brien outlined the background to the incident where Cronin assaulted his girlfriend and produced knives.

The young woman later told gardaí that Cronin was agitated and aggressive and he told her she could not leave the apartment.

Garda O’Brien said that when they arrived, Cronin told them to f*** off and watch themselves.

Cronin also referred to the garda armed support unit and said he would not be going anywhere for them either, adding, “Bring them f***ing down.”

The 26-year-old said he was going to be going to prison the next day anyway. Cronin was due to appear for sentencing in the drugs case the following day at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and did in fact get a three-year jail term for that.

Eventually, the young woman did leave the apartment. Gardaí encountered Cronin alone inside and handcuffed him. Three knives were later found – two of them hidden behind cushions on a sofa.

Cronin became aggressive again as he was being placed in the patrol van and he was also aggressive at the garda station, Garda O’Brien testified.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the victim said her impact statement that she was terribly shocked on the night and had never seen him acting like that before. She has forgiven him and she did not want him to serve a longer period in prison. She was anxious that he would get treatment that he badly needed.

The judge agreed with the young woman that Cronin had a significant need for treatment.