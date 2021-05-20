€1m drug and alcohol recovery centre earmarked for Cork

The project will be for chaotic addicts who need immediate help ahead of accessing residential treatment. The service will focus on addiction as well as mental health issues of addicts. It will be the first such centre outside of Dublin and is being planned by the HSE. The service will be available to addicts in the south, southeast and midwest of the country.
A location for the centre has been selected but is not currently being revealed.
The coordinator of Drug and Alcohol Services for the Health Service Executive in Cork and Kerry, David Lane, said an appointment will be made shortly of a consultant psychiatrist to lead the service. Interviews for the post have been carried out in recent days.
He said: