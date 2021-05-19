Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 12:26

Batten down the hatches: Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Cork

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings with strong winds and continued rain set to batter Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings with strong winds and continued rain set to batter Cork. 

A wind warning has been issued for Cork as well as Kerry, which will come into effect at midnight and will last 24-hours.

"From midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, southerly winds, later veering westerly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h. 

"Higher gusts possible in coastal areas," Met Éireann has stated.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Cork as well as Clare, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.

The warning also comes into effect at midnight and remains for 24-hours, with rainfall amounts of 30 to 50mm expected.

The national weather forecaster has warned of a risk of some localized flooding. 

Highest rainfall totals will be in mountainous areas

A marine warning has also been issued.

The Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea comes into effect at 1am on Thursday and will remain until 9am on Friday morning. 

"Southeasterly winds veering westerly will reach gale force 8 at times on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching strong gale force 9 from Carnsore Point to Roches Point to Loop Head," Met Éireann has said.

The warnings are the latest in a number of alerts issued in recent days, including warnings about thunderstorms and spot flooding.

I was in The Pav watching a movie the day it flooded!

