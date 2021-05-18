Green light for extension to building located on Cork hospital complex

Conditional planning permission has been granted for an extension to a building at the St Finbarr's Hospital complex on the Douglas Road.

In March the HSE lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for "the construction of a single-storey extension and internal refurbishment to the existing St Claire's and St Oliver's Nursing Home together with all associated site development works".

The building is located in the mid-section of the overall hospital grounds.

St Oliver's is the north element of the building and St Claire's is the west and south elements.

The footprint of the proposed extension will be located in a grass area and an enclosed outdoor exercise garden area.

In a report prepared by one of City Hall's planners, it states that the applicant has outlined that the purpose of the proposed development is in "response to the requirement for nursing homes to have single bed ensuite accommodation, to address the clinical requirements and help limit the spread of infectious diseases including Covid-19".

There are 14 conditions attached to Cork City Council's approval of the works.

One condition states that, in the interests of the visual and residential amenity of the site, prior to the commencement of development, the applicant must "submit to the planning authority for approval a landscaping scheme for the site, including a new location for an outdoor exercising area".