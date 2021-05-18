Cork-based broadband provider latest to be hit by cyberattack 

A CORK-based broadband provider was today hit by a cyberattack.

Nova Broadband, which provides business and residential broadband solutions in Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Laois, today told customers that their network was unavailable due to the cyberattack.

The broadband provider said it had experienced a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack by criminals.

A DDoS attack is an attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server.

As a result, there has been a flood of useless traffic which the company described as being designed to “clog up the pipes”.

They assured that there has been no compromise of their system and that no data had been accessed, however, the cyberattack meant that their services were down.

“We are the latest Irish ISP to be attacked and we won't be the last, as the criminals cycle through Irish networks one by one.”

The company said that Gardaí and National Cyber Security Centre are being informed of the incident.

Nova Broadband said that service is now restored following the cyberattack.