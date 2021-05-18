120 jobs announced by Cork consultancy firm

Mackin Group has today announced the creation of 120 jobs over the next 18 months. 45 of these roles will be based at its Cork headquarters and Dublin office, with the remainder of roles to be generated at the company’s offices in Singapore and Shanghai and also in North America and the UK.

Through Mackin Talent and Mackin EHS, the company delivers talent management solutions and environmental health and safety services globally.

Mackin currently employs 145 people across their 18 offices in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The new high-level roles are being created to support Mackin’s expanding client base in the tech sector, specifically in the social media space, SaaS, medtech and emerging technologies such as VR and AR.

Mackin’s customer base in these sectors has grown by 50% in the last three years. As a result, the company has opened a further six international offices in the last nine months, with Singapore just opened in the past month. Two further offices are expected this year in Colorado, US and Sydney, Australia.

Founded by Andy Mackin in 2004, the company’s turnover reached €17 million in 2020.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Andy Mackin, CEO of Mackin, said, “Over the past few years we have seen substantial growth across both sides of our business.

"In Ireland alone, we have almost doubled in size every year for the last three years. During the pandemic, we saw an increase in demand for both talent management and environmental health and safety services.

"How and where we work has changed fundamentally, with the long-term impact on the talent pool and the return to the physical office yet to be fully realised. Mackin is uniquely placed to respond to these demands, guiding our customers both in Ireland and overseas.

“We have recently opened our Singapore office, which is a central APAC location with a strong fintech and insuretech presence. We will also be opening new offices in those US states where we do not have a presence yet.”

Commenting on the announcement, An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said: “It’s fantastic to see an Irish company doing so well and I congratulate the team at Mackin on this expansion which will see 120 new jobs created, 45 of which will be based in Cork and Dublin.

"Mackin’s success demonstrates the potential of Irish-based companies to grow vibrant, international teams, while retaining and expanding at home. I wish the team the very best of luck with their plans.”

Mackin offers two business service offerings through its companies Mackin Talent, and Mackin EHS. Mackin Talent provides custom talent management solutions for companies across sectors such as IT, Financial and Healthcare; while Mackin EHS offers a broad range of environmental health and safety consultancy and training services.

In May 2021, Mackin was announced as one of the finalists of the Cork Chamber Cork Company of the Year awards in the Large Business category.

In 2020, Andy Mackin was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

For more information, visit their website