Tributes paid to chair of Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project

Tributes have been paid to the chair and founder member of the Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project Anne Kelly who passed away on Friday, May 14.

The Ballyphehane Togher CDP is a community anchor project which provides a crucial focus and support for community development. They also provide a solid foundation for a wide variety of self-help and capacity-building activities in local communities.

Siobhán O’Dowd project coordinator paid tribute to the late Ms Kelly.

“It is a very sad day. She was a volunteer for so long. She gave enormously to her family, her community and Ballyphehane Togher CDP,” she said.

The project coordinator said the late Ms Kelly had a ‘great community spirit’.

“She was a great worker. She was immensely proud of the work all the volunteers had done in Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project."

"She was a founder member. She was there from the very start. She helped to build and sustain the project. She worked so well with the directors and the volunteers.

“Anne will be a big loss. She was so generous and supportive of so many projects in the city. She was a great believer in community development. She has left behind a big legacy. She was such a warm and kind person. She also had a wicked sense of humour. Everyone had so much time for her. Anne will be hugely missed by all,” she added.