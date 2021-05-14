CUH announce arrangements for Monday May 17 following cyber attack on HSE computer systems

The cyber attack on Health Service Executive computer systems has resulted in ‘considerable delays’ at CUH Emergency Department and on their ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

A spokesperson for the CUH said:

“This morning’s cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system resulted in considerable delays at Cork University Hospital (CUH) Emergency Department and on the hospital's ability to deliver normal outpatient services. This challenging situation is ongoing.”

The spokesperson added that some changes will apply from Monday, May 17:

“As a result management at the CUH wish to advise the public that the following will apply for Monday, May 17, patients with an OPD appointment, chemotherapy appointment, surgery appointment, should come to the hospital unless you are contacted to cancel, patients with X-ray appointments should not attend unless contacted and radiotherapy appointments are cancelled

“Patients are reminded that access to the normal IT systems is limited, therefore CUH may not have access to the full suite of records."

"Labs are also severely affected. Existing GP bloods will not be processed at this time. Only emergency bloods will be processed.

“Finally, management at CUH wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the ED in emergency situations and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.

The hospital will advise if there is any change to the current status.” The HSE has also issued an update with regards to Covid-19 testing.

In relation to Covid-19 testing, a spokesperson for the HSE said: Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 or who has been identified by Public Health as a close contact can attend walk-in testing at our existing swabbing centres this weekend without an appointment.

“As it is not possible to issue appointments, we cannot predict the demand at any given time and we apologise in advance for any wait times.

"It is of critical importance that anyone who is a close contact or with symptoms continues to self-isolate while awaiting test results We will update the HSE website and Twitter with the opening hours of all test centres.

“The North Lee test centre is open from 9am to 7pm on Saturday, May 15 and from 10.30am to 5pm on Sunday, May 16. It will be open from 8.30am to 7pm on Monday, May 17. The Dunmanway centre is open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, May 15 and it will be closed on Sunday, May 16.”