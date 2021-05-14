Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 09:51

Four rescued following multi-agency response to mayday off coast of Cork

LÉ George Bernard Shaw (P64) has responded to a mayday in the vicinity of Kinsale this morning. Photo: Irish Naval Service/Facebook.

Breda Graham

The Irish Naval Service’s LÉ George Bernard Shaw (P64) has responded to a mayday off the coast of Kinsale early this morning.

The P64, along with the Coast Guard’s Rescue 117, Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat, MV VOS Pathfinder and MV Maersk Maker responded when a fishing vessel caught fire.

The multi-agency response was coordinated by the Irish Coast Guard in Valentia and resulted in the safe removal of the four people who were onboard the vessel.

They were brought to the safety of the Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat via life raft and the fire was extinguished.

P64 remains on scene and will assess the damage to the fishing vessel this morning.

