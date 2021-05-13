Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 15:11

'Fantastic news for community': Farranree housing plan welcomed 

Cllr Kenneth Collins and Cllr Mick Nugent at the site of a demolition and new development at Bramble Cottages, Old Spangle Hill in Farranree. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Maeve Lee

A PROPOSED development that will see the construction of new homes has been approved for the northside in what has been described as “fantastic news for the community”.

The proposed development, named Bramble Cottages, will be located at Cushing Place, Old Spangle Hill in Farranree.

The development consists of the demolition of two existing houses and the construction of four two-bedroom two-storey houses.

The motion for the infill housing at Cushing Place was first brought forward in 2018 by Sinn Féin Councillor Kenneth Collins who has welcomed the approval.

Help with anti-social behaviour and dumping problems 

Cllr Collins welcomed the progression of the development and said that it will help issues of anti-social behaviour in the area while also providing new homes.

“It’s good news that it will be cleaned up and people on the housing list will be housed. At least four people or four families will come off the housing list,” he said.

Speaking to The Echo, Cllr Collins said that there had been issues with anti-social behaviour in the area as well as illegal dumping.

“Looking at it, I said if we could build houses there, it would do two things; it would clean up the area and it would support families off the housing list.

“Working with Cllr Mick Nugent we worked together as a team and it is fantastic. We are delighted and we are delighted to be working with the community as well because they have concerns as well.

“It’s absolutely fantastic news for the community,” he added.

Cllr Mick Nugent said that it would be welcomed by both residents and local representatives in the area.

“There had been a number of issues in the area so this is a positive development.” He said that local councillors had met residents who noted issues associated with the vacant properties as well as dumping.

“That area is prone unfortunately to the occasional dumping so I think that the new housing there will help the residents in that area,” he added.

