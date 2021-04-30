Calls for action as call burnt out at popular walkway

THERE have been calls for traffic to be closed off from a popular walkway on the northside following the discovery of a burnt-out car at the amenity.

The vehicle was discovered this morning at the popular local walkway, Nash’s Boreen.

Nash’s Boreen has seen a number of similar incidents in addition to illegal dumping in the area.

The amenity walk stretches from upper Fair Hill and runs as far as Apple Computers in Hollyhill.

A local resident said that they would like to see the area closed off from cars and “returned to an amenity walk”.

“There’s no need for cars to come in there because local people don’t use it at all for that reason because it’s very narrow."

They said that burnt-out cars in the area are unfortunately an ongoing issue.

“It’s something we’ve been living with for a long time and it’s about time that they did something about it and put a stop to it."

Sinn Féin Councillor Mick Nugent said that such issues seem to have gotten worse since the walkway was opened up to traffic on the Hollyhill side.

“You’ve got the occasional rubbish dumping, you’ve cars burnt out - maybe one every few months - and it’s really ruining what is a fantastic asset in the northside,” he said.

“It’s a touch of the country just off the northside.”

Cllr Nugent said that he would like to see the area closed off from traffic on the Hollyhill side.

“We’re going into the summer now and it’s a beautiful spot, but it’s just been ruined by this anti-social behaviour.”