Cork secondary school debates key global issues at Model United Nations Conference

BANDON secondary school St Brogan’s College held its very own Model United Nations Conference on Tuesday.

The annual conference, which is hosted by Cork Education and Training Board, normally sees hundreds of Irish students, as well as students from foreign countries enter into a series of gripping debates on issues of pressing global importance.

This year’s event, however, which would have been held in City Hall, was canceled due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

The students of St Brogan’s College in Bandon did not want to miss out on the opportunity to learn and debate.

They duly organised their own Model United Nations Conference and the topics discussed were: The question of the rights, role and treatment of women in developing countries, the question of promoting responsible consumption and ethical production of food products and the question of a nations rights to determine their own form of Government.

Cian Walsh excelled in the role of Secretary General for the Model UN.

He was accompanied by Michael O'Donovan and Sarah Appelbe rotating in the role as Chair.

The Deputy Secretary-General was Ella Murray, with Jack Downes and Rachel O'Driscoll rotating as Co. Chair.

Jack Downes, a TY student in St. Brogan’s College said: “A group of 28 students participated. They debated and discussed very important issues that the world is experiencing right now.”

Principal Helen Cadogan commented: “Debating and discussing topics such as the rights, role and treatment of women in developing countries and a nation’s right to determine their own form of government; these are very serious concerns for many people around the world. It makes me very proud to see the young students of St. Brogan’s treat these topics with the gravity that they deserve,” she said.

Words of encouragement were heard in pre-recorded video messages by Sean Kelly MEP and Minister Simon Coveney. The students also heard from Grace O'Sullivan MEP from the Green Party and the UN Youth Delegates Conn McCarrick and Tara Grace Connolly.