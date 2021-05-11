Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 13:26

Drop in number of people in Cork receiving pandemic payment 

Latest figures from the Department of Social Protection show 37,118 people in Cork received the payment this week, down from 37,980 last week.

There has been a drop in the number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) in Cork.

This time last year (May 4), 62,460 people in Cork were in receipt of the payment.

Nationally, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €111.5 million to 376,665 people in receipt of the PUP this week.

This represents a decrease of 8,546 people compared to last week.

The figures published are in addition to the 177,969 people who were on the Live Register at the end of April.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving PUP this week at 122,775, followed by Cork (37,118) and Galway (20,567).

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (98,124), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (62,115) and Construction (34,663).

The Construction sector has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP this week with 2,774 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.

