Eight-year-old calls on people in Cork to take on challenge for children's charity 

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Eoin Timmins is calling on the people of Cork to take part in the Climb Every Mountain Challenge in aid of children’s charity, Barretstown.

Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps for children and their families living with serious illness.

The children’s charity relies on the public to provide 98% of funds and due to Covid-19, they have had to cancel many of their key fundraising initiatives.

As a result, in 2020 the charity suffered an income shortfall of €1,000,000 but there are still over 10,700 children and family members waiting to be served through Barretstown.

Cork native and Barretstown camper, Eoin is urging the people of Cork to take on the Climb Every Mountain Challenge.

Now in its second year, the challenge asks supporters to climb a mountain during the months of May and June, as an individual, team or a company.

Climbers have a choice of mountains ranging in height so there is something for all ages and fitness abilities. Participants can pick a target mountain or distance, taking the challenge outside or even completing it at home.

Eoin Timmins (8) is urging people to take on this year's challenge for Barretstown who have been forced to cancel and postpone all of their key fundraising initiatives as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking on the fundraiser, Dee Ahearn, Chief Executive at Barretstown, said that the charity is doing everything it can to continue to support vulnerable children during this very challenging time.

"The Covid-19 crisis has meant that children with a serious illness, like those who come to Barretstown, who are immune compromised, are even more isolated. They need Barretstown’s therapeutic programmes now more than ever."

"The Climb Every Mountain Challenge is now in its second year and it has proved an extremely popular fundraising event for the organisation. It is always a memorable and wonderful experience for everyone involved.

"I would like to thank and applaud all those who have taken part and continue to take part. Your support is so appreciated," added Dee Ahearn.

For more information or to register for the event, contact fundraising@barretstown.org or click here.