Cork City Council considering former city centre jewellers for public toilet facility

CORK City Council said there is “no one single solution to the provision of public toilet facilities” in the city as they consider an English Market location.

A draft public toilet policy is currently being compiled by officials at Cork City Council with a view to increasing the number of facilities available.

In a statement to The Echo, the council said it is “actively undertaking a review of options with regards to the provision of public toilet facilities in the city” and that this review includes a review of “both units located throughout the city centre and at popular amenity areas”.

“It is clear that there is no one single solution to the provision of public toilet facilities.

“Different models, including the involvement of both public and private organisations, will need to be deployed.

“We expect to be in a position to outline developments in this area in the coming week once the review of options is complete and has been presented to councillors,” the statement continued.

It is understood that one of the possible locations being considered is the former Hilser Bros Jewellers’ premises on Grand Parade.

At last month’s full council meeting, several councillors expressed concern both at the lack of public toilets in the city centre as well as at various amenities in the city.

Independent councillor Lorna Bogue had a motion before council calling for the local authority to investigate the matter, which she said has come to the fore during Covid-19 with pubs, restaurants, and retail outlets closed under current restrictions.

Similar motions submitted by Sinn Féin councillor Fiona Kerins and Independent councillor Paudie Dineen called for mobile toilet facilities to be put in place at popular locations across the city such as at The Lough and at the Marina.