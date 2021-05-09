Concerns over Glen River Park cultural space proposal; city councillor says plan could 'destroy ecological gem'

CALLS to put a cultural space or outdoor family centre at the Glen River Park have been met with some concern.

Earlier this month, Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould called on the Council to apply for funding under the ‘Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund’ to bring outdoor dining to the northside and suggested that the Glen park would be an ideal location for a kiosk similar to the one in Fitzgerald Park.

The Sinn Féin TD highlighted how he had previously asked that the Council consider the park for an outdoor family and cultural centre.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran had also previously suggested that the outdoor space at the park might be suitable for creative workshops as well as performances.

However, Workers Party councillor Ted Tynan has criticised the calls and said that in his view, the installation of an “events centre” would “be tantamount to destroying this precious ecological gem.”

He described how the park is “part of a diverse ecological corridor” that stretches for nine kilometers saying “it is rare that an ecology such as this can be found within an urban setting, so it behooves us to protect and cherish it, not to transform it into something else,” he said.

Deputy Gould said that “park is the natural asset” and that he was keen to see it opened up to more people to enjoy the amenity without taking away from the facility itself.

Cllr Moran said he believes there is an important discussion to be had about the park.

“Overall, my instincts are close to Cllr Tynan’s. The uniqueness of the park is its value for nature and biodiversity at the centre of the community. That should be at the core of everything.

“At the same time, I think it’s worth exploring how the park can be used by the community in line with those values.”