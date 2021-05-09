Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 14:00

Section of Blackrock Greenway to be closed for 10 weeks from Monday

WORKS to resurface, widen and install public lighting on the Blackrock Greenway will mean that a section of the amenity between Atlantic Pond and Blackrock Station, will be temporarily closed from tomorrow, May 10.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be asked to observe the following diversions:

If travelling from Mahon to Pairc Ui Chaoimh:

  • Exit Greenway at Blackrock Station 
  • Continue along Blackrock Road 
  • Church Avenue 
  • And join the Marina 

If travelling from Pairc Ui Chaoimh to Mahon:

  • Continue to Atlantic Pond 
  • Join the Marina 
  • Continue up Church Avenue Blackrock Road 
  • Return to Greenway at Blackrock Station.

These upgrade works are expected to continue for up to 10 weeks.

A spoksesperson for Cork City Council said: "The Blackrock-Mahon Greenway Improvement Scheme has been designed to enhance this popular route due to increased usage by pedestrians and cyclists for recreation and commuting [and] encourage and prioritise its ongoing development as a green living corridor with significant health and well-being benefits.

"Its upgrading will benefit pedestrians, cyclists, people with disabilities and ensure better access to local communities and visitors. At present, people with disabilities cannot access the greenway between Pairc Ui Chaoimh and the Mater Private access point."

