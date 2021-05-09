Clonakilty camogie club raising funds to make local beach accessible to all

Clonakilty Camogie Club is raising funds to make its local beach wheelchair accessible.

The idea came about when members of the club noticed that Inchydoney beach, although a place of refuge during lockdown, was difficult and sometimes impossible for wheelchair users to access.

The club decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a beach wheelchair to allow everyone access to the beach and the seawater.

To help raise awareness and show their commitment to the cause, Clonakilty Junior and Intermediate Camogie Club are walking from San Francisco to New York City virtually, clocking up just short of eight million steps before they are back on the training pitch this summer.

Chairperson of the club, Angela Deasy, said that the idea for the fundraiser came about when one of the club’s coaches saw a member of the community carry his daughter on his back down the steps to the beach.

The club’s members wanted to do something different in raising funds for a local cause and decided to fundraise for a wheelchair to make the beach accessible for everyone, incorporating the New York to San Francisco walk in order to raise awareness.

Ms Deasy said that the wheelchair at Warren Beach in Rosscarbery has had “great use” since being introduced and hoped that Inchydoney would soon follow suit.

Inchydoney must be one of the most popular beaches in Ireland and with Covid, people are going down there. When you’re an able-bodied person you don’t think twice about it but this wheelchair would allow people to travel the whole beach.

“Especially when the tide is way out you can go over to the eastern side of the beach as well which is stunning so they can experience the beach, experience the sand, experience the sea and that splash of water like the rest of us do. It’ll make a difference to children and adults alike,” she said.

To donate to Clonakilty Camogie Club’s fundraising efforts, click here.