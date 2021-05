Baby swans have become the city's newest attraction as cygnets and ducklings have appeared at The Lough and at the Atlantic Pond down the Marina.

A pair of mute swans and five cygnets search for food in the shallow stream at Marina Park beside Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple, Cork in bright May sunshine today.

The young swans have become the highlight of the day for many walkers to the urban beauty spots.

Many have remarked at how nice it is to see the young birds in the city parks.

The Lough Facebook page has become awash with snaps of the cute furry birds and locals have named the youngsters ‘Ryan’ and ‘Dan’.

