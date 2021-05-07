Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 18:36

Countdown to Darkness into Light: Cork cafe offers free coffee at sunrise

Darkness Into Light is a fundraiser for suicide prevention charity Pieta House that runs every summer.

Roisin Burke

The popular coffee stop on the Marina has promised free coffee to anyone taking part in the annual Pieta House charity fundraiser on Saturday morning.

Usually, the charity hosts group walks across cities and towns at sunrise, but this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the organisation is asking people to walk, swim, run or bike a sunrise moment in aid of their cause.

Repro Free: 30/03/2021 ELECTRIC IRELAND IS PROUD TO SUPPORT PIETA AND DARKNESS INTO LIGHT FOR A NINTH YEAR AS AMBASSADORS SHARE LETTERS OF HOPE Olympic diver, Ollie Dingley joined Pieta and Electric Ireland in launching Darkness Into Light 2021 ahead of his trip to Tokyo in April, where he has just qualified for his second Olympic games. Ollie was one of this year’s Darkness into Light ambassadors to have taken pen to paper to express how they have found light in the dark as part of the Sunrise Notes initiative. Join Pieta and Electric Ireland on May 8th for a special Darkness Into Light Sunrise, sign up now at darknessintolight.ie Picture Andres Poveda
Guji Coffee Bar at the Marina Market said they would be open at 5.30am and free coffees would be given out to early morning walkers or runners until 8am.

Posting on Facebook the coffee bar said: “Guji will open at 5.30am here at the Marina Market for anyone who needs a strong cuppa for the early morning walk in aid of Pieta House.” 

The coffee shop also encouraged people to donate to the worthy cause at Darknessintolight.ie

