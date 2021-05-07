East Cork pub once owned by famous Irish comedian goes on the market

An East Cork pub formerly owned by well-known comedian and actor Pat Shortt has come up for sale.

Located in the heart of Castlemartyr village in East Cork, The Hunted Hog, named Pat Shortt's when it was under Shortt's ownership, carries a guide price of €475,000.

The pub is currently owned by The Emporium Company, who own and operate a number of other bars in areas of Cork, including JJ Coppinger's in Midleton and The Castle, Glanmire.

Pat Shortt in 'Killinaskully'. Left to right Hans (Adrian O Gara), Dieter (Louis Lovett), Dan (Pat Shortt), Jimmy (Jack Walsh), Timmy (Joe Rooney)

The Hunted Hog is described as "a popular pub offering traditional food and drink" and typically attracts a "vibrant mix" of visitors.

"Due to its position on a prominent corner site and located on the main Cork-Waterford thoroughfare, the establishment is popular with locals and passing tourist and business people alike," estate agent Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan state.

"This is a great opportunity to acquire an existing business with excellent turnover figures in a prime location with potential for future development."

