Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 12:20

East Cork pub once owned by famous Irish comedian goes on the market

East Cork pub once owned by famous Irish comedian goes on the market

The Hunted Hog pub in Castlemartyr has come up for sale. 

Amy Nolan

An East Cork pub formerly owned by well-known comedian and actor Pat Shortt has come up for sale.

Located in the heart of Castlemartyr village in East Cork, The Hunted Hog, named Pat Shortt's when it was under Shortt's ownership, carries a guide price of €475,000.

The pub is currently owned by The Emporium Company, who own and operate a number of other bars in areas of Cork, including JJ Coppinger's in Midleton and The Castle, Glanmire.

Pat Shortt in 'Killinaskully'. Left to right Hans (Adrian O Gara), Dieter (Louis Lovett), Dan (Pat Shortt), Jimmy (Jack Walsh), Timmy (Joe Rooney)
Pat Shortt in 'Killinaskully'. Left to right Hans (Adrian O Gara), Dieter (Louis Lovett), Dan (Pat Shortt), Jimmy (Jack Walsh), Timmy (Joe Rooney)

The Hunted Hog is described as "a popular pub offering traditional food and drink" and typically attracts a "vibrant mix" of visitors.

"Due to its position on a prominent corner site and located on the main Cork-Waterford thoroughfare, the establishment is popular with locals and passing tourist and business people alike," estate agent Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan state. 

"This is a great opportunity to acquire an existing business with excellent turnover figures in a prime location with potential for future development."

Further information on the property can be found here

Read More

Green light for housing development at site of former Cork pub 

More in this section

West Cork company makes major acquisition West Cork company makes major acquisition
Daniel O'Donnell sings over the phone at Cork graveside for funeral of his 'biggest fan' Daniel O'Donnell sings over the phone at Cork graveside for funeral of his 'biggest fan'
The wait is over: Everything you need to know to book an appointment to shop in Penneys The wait is over: Everything you need to know to book an appointment to shop in Penneys
east corkcork property
'Celebrating outstanding nursing and midwifery:' UCC honour students and healthcare staff at  Annual Achievement Awards 

'Celebrating outstanding nursing and midwifery:' UCC honour students and healthcare staff at  Annual Achievement Awards 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY