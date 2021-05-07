'300km next year': North Mon student who completed gruelling ultra run already planning next challenge 

CORK secondary school student Flobater Fares recently completed a 200km ultra run to raise awareness and funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

The 17-year-old, who is a fifth-year student in the North Monastery Secondary School, embarked on a gruelling run from Cork to Galway.

Flobater, who is affectionately known to all as Fou Fou, completed the 200km run in under 27 hours, raising over €2,600 so far for the Irish Cancer Society.

Flobater comes from a very strong sporting background. He is a member of the Irish mixed martial arts team and competed in the 2019 World Championships.

Due to his sporting pedigree, Flobater is classified as an elite athlete, which meant he was allowed to travel between counties to fulfill his fundraising mission.

The Cork student had two specific aims for his recent fundraiser. He wanted to raise as much money as possible for the Irish Cancer Society and he hoped to make Irish history and become the first 17-year-old to run 200km. Fou Fou successfully accomplished both his goals.

Flobater is delighted with his successful fundraiser.

“I had trained hard for 10 weeks. It took me two and a half days to complete it. I ran it in just under 27 hours. The Irish Cancer Society caught my eye as they do so much good work in my local community.”

The teenager received a huge ovation from his fellow students on his return to North Monastery.

“I got an amazing reception when I came back, which I wasn’t expecting at all. I am grateful to be in such a good school as I get such great support,” he said.

“I am hoping to do 300km next year. That is my next goal,” he added.

Teacher and athletics coach in the North Mon, Claire O’Connor, said: “He is a great ambassador and role model for the school. He is an amazing young man. He has a great attitude. He is such a natural athlete.

“He got a great ovation on his return to school. His fellow students in fifth year gave him a guard of honour. He is very humble. We are all so proud of him.”