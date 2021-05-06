Plans lodged for 40 student accommodation apartments in Cork city

A planning application seeking to develop 40 student accommodation apartments in Cork city has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The plans, lodged by Bellmount Developments Limited under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, seek to create 243 student bed spaces at Wilton Road, Victoria Cross, Bishopstown.

The site, located towards the northern end of Wilton Road, currently comprises of an industrial unit containing an auto repair centre and a barbers.

The application primarily seeks permission for the demolition of existing structures on site and the construction of 40 student accommodation apartments ranging in size from single bed studio apartments to eight-bed apartments.

The proposed development would range in height from five to ten storeys.

Student amenity facilities would include student amenity space, two study rooms, a media area, games area, ICT room and laundry room.

Report

In a report prepared by McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants on behalf of the applicant, it states that the proposed layout “is arranged to maximise the existing site and to form a new street frontage to Victoria Cross”.

“The elevations have been designed to optimise the amenity of the apartments whilst retaining the privacy of the adjacent apartments and dwellings.

“The blocks have been organised with consideration to the neighbouring dwellings.

“Windows are strategically placed so as to avoid overlooking.”

The report states that the design of the proposed development has been informed by detailed pre-planning discussions with Cork City Council’s Planning, Architectural and Engineering Departments, as well as feedback from the pre-application consultation meetings with An Bord Pleanála and their subsequent Notice of Pre-Application Consultation Opinion.

“Key design aspects have been shaped directly by feedback and comments received from both parties, with the design and in particular the layout having been amended and altered throughout the design process,” the report states.

It also states that the subject site was chosen by the applicants due to its convenient location and proximity to the main campus of University College Cork (UCC).

“The subject site is located a walking distance of approximately 12 mins (900 metres) from the main campus of University College Cork (UCC) and for students attending Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), the number 205 bus stop is located close to the site and terminates at CIT, providing easy access to the Institute.

“This bus route also provides access to Parnell Place Bus Station and Kent Train Station.”

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the development by August 19.