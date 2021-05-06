Lidl to sell antigen Covid-19 test kits in Cork stores from tomorrow

SUPERMARKET retailer Lidl has announced it will be the first nationwide supermarket to sell antigen tests in stores across the country from tomorrow.

They will be available for €24.99 per pack of 5 test kits, and will be sold in 168 stores in Ireland.

There will be a limit of 5 packs per customer, the retailer has said.

The announcement follows the retailer’s commitment to offer all 6,000 employees on the island of Ireland a free weekly antigen test from the beginning of April.

J.P. Scally, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.

"Following our announcement in April that we would be offering free antigen tests to all of our employees, we are pleased to now add these to our range for our shoppers with hopes that they will offer some peace of mind as the country begins to reopen and makes progress through the vaccination programme.

"We know this is a worrying time for everyone, and we urge our shoppers to continue to stringently follow the public health advice. It is our hope that by offering these tests, they will add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice.”