Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 13:52

Cork activist Stephen Teap to feature in cancer documentary

CORK activist Stephen Teap is set to feature in a TG4 documentary exploring the experiences of women diagnosed with cancer.

Sarah Horgan

Mr Teap was named Cork Person of the Year 2019 for campaigning on behalf of those affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

His wife, Irene, died in July 2017 after two incorrect test results in 2010 and 2013.

Ailse & Ise, which airs on Wednesday, May 12, at 9.30pm, will see Mr Teap speak about his experiences related to the CervicalCheck controversy.

The show will be presented by broadcaster Evelyn O’Rourke who discovered she had breast cancer while pregnant with her second child.

She will speak to people from all walks of life for the show, including midwife Ruth O’Connor who is participating in an international trial for breast cancer.

Ms O’Rourke will also be speaking with her own doctor, renowned consultant Janice Walshe, about the progress of breast cancer treatments.

